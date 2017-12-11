Monday's Weather: High temps in the mid 60s, elevated fire danger will continue through the week

Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 11
Meteorologist Cameron Venable
Monday is looking like another mild day with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s, some spots in the SE panhandle may reach the 70s.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light North winds.
Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Elevated fire danger will continue through the week. Extreme to near critical fire danger will return by late week.
