Leal's hosts banquet for Amarillo's homeless

Leal's often opens their doors to people in need, but this evening, they opened their arms to Amarillo's homeless as a community.

Leal's General Manager Andrea Anderson said they are trying to help everyone they can.

"Our job in life, you, know, is to be servers," said Anderson. "That's exactly what we're doing. We were made for this."

This is their first time hosting a large group of homeless people. However, Anderson said serving others is something that comes natural.

"We do this often, very often and we feel like it's our duty just as servers and being in the service industry," said Anderson. "It's just our duty to help our fellow neighbors out."

Restaurant owner Victor Leal organized the event, and many volunteers helped throughout the evening.

Faith City Mission even bussed in some of their members, making it a full house.

"We're moving people in and out, having a blessed evening, getting to feed a lot of people," said Jack Redus, a volunteer. "It's just the kindness of the Leal's Restaurant, the employees, it's just a family gathering right now."

The restaurant hopes this event helps the homeless during a time of year when most are struggling.

"It doesn't take but a couple minutes out of our time to make their whole day, and that's what we're here for," said Anderson.

Leal's plans to have more events like this in the future to help the homeless in our community.

