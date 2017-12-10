APD investigating early morning homicide

The Amarillo Special Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning homicide in North Amarillo.

Earlier today, officers were called to the 800 block of Moore St. for reported shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a single victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim, 23 year-old Joshua Daniels, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of the wound.

No arrests have been made at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call (806) 378-9468.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.