South Amarillo fire burns 103 acres, cause unknown

Area first responders have contained the grass fire in South Amarillo.

According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, the fire south of Loop 335 has been 100% contained.

Around 2:36 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) received the call on the grass fire.

They say it started in a large field of CRP grass and moved west and north from the ignition point.

Randall County Fire unites responded, along with mutual aid from the Amarillo Fire Department and volunteer firefighters from Lake Tanglewood, the Palisades and Timber Creek.

The fire stretched from South Western towards South Georgia Street.

The RCSO The fire created a large amount of smoke and Western Street south of Loop 335 was closed to Sundown Lane.

No structures were involved and the Amarillo Church of Christ was evacuated for safety purposes.

The church did not sustain any damage, however, a smoke did get into the building.

Amarillo Police also report that evacuations were in place for homes near Koetting Lane.

The RCSO said the fire was brought under control at 4:07 p.m. and that it burned 103 acres of grass.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

