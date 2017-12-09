Fritch non-profit organization opens new location

What started out as an old dentist office is now the headquarters for helping people in need.

Today's grand opening introduced the Fritch community to what the Connect Community Services (CCS) has to offer and their plans to directly support the people of Fritch.

The organization now has a place where struggling members of the community can find resources to help them through difficult times.

A new computer lab for working on resumes and job applications has been established for those looking to re-enter the workforce.

"Our ultimate goal is to help people cycle out of poverty and not need our services," said Davina Brown, Executive Director of CCS.

The non-profit also has a food pantry, clothing closet and hygiene products for residents in need.

"Some people that we help work two or three jobs and still are not able to make things connect so we help those people also," said Brown. "We have had some homeless people come through that we've been able to help. We help a wide variety of people."

Earlier this year, the nonprofit provided more than a hundred people with 4,000 pounds of food and multiple clothing and hygiene items.

With this new facility, they hope to reach out to more people and grow as an organization.

"To finally be able to be here in our own building and not only seeing our plans come to fruition and actually helping people and being able to be here for our community is so exciting," said Pam McClellan, a Board member at CCS.

They are also planning on implementing a mentoring program with volunteers available to help people in any situation.

Their goal is to build ties with the community and continue to be a "one stop shop" for connecting them to the services they need.

"We've just done a lot of research and knocking on doors and talking to people and knowing this is what the community needs," said Sue DeShields, Co-founder of CCS. "We did a lot of footwork to get to where we're at, to find the right building, the right location. It's just a blessing. And, you know, God put this on our hearts and we're here."

CCS will be open this Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment every day after that.

If you'd like to help the organization, they are accepting donations as well as volunteers at their new location. Click here for more information.

