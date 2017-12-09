Amarillo Police alerting residents of phone scam - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Police alerting residents of phone scam

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of a phone scam that's circulating the area once again.

They have received reports of people being contacted and told they have warrants through the City of Amarillo. 

Authorities say the caller is asking the person to pay over the phone to avoid being arrested.

The APD reminds you they will not call you and demand that you pay your warrants over the phone.

If you have fallen victim to this scam and lost money, you're asked to contact the department at (806)378-3038.

