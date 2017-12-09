Amarillo Police alerting residents of phone scam

The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of a phone scam that's circulating the area once again.
Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 9 a.m., there will be various lane closures on I-40 in both directions (starting on the westbound side) from Nelson Street to Ross Street. Watch for crews striping lanes.
The Borger Police Department is alerting residents to a phone scam circulating the area.
