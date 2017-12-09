Girl Scouts help pack Salvation Army bags for senior citizens

What started out as an old dentist office is now the headquarters for helping people in need.
Girl Scout troops are joining forces with The Salvation Army to bring joy to Amarillo's senior citizens.
The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of a phone scam that's circulating the area once again.
Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 9 a.m., there will be various lane closures on I-40 in both directions (starting on the westbound side) from Nelson Street to Ross Street. Watch for crews striping lanes.
The Borger Police Department is alerting residents to a phone scam circulating the area.
