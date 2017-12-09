Girl Scouts help pack Salvation Army bags for senior citizens

Girl Scout troops are joining forces with The Salvation Army to bring joy to Amarillo's senior citizens.

Today, dozens of young women helped pack goody bags for about 1,300 seniors residing in nursing home facilities in Amarillo.

The Salvation Army Executive Director Major Harvey Johnson said the event not only helps the elderly, but the ladies who participate as well.

"It's a wonderful way to teach youngsters about volunteering, about that people of age have value and worth and significance," said Johnson. "And the folks love it because they don't get to see young people, and then you have this nice little gift that says 'hey you're remembered, you're important, you're somebody of significance.'"

Johnson said it's also important to remember our elders this time of year.

"With all the emphasis on families and youngsters this time of year, it's important that we don't have a population that's forgotten, and that is why The Salvation Army does this," said Johnson. "It's part of demonstrating love and compassion and caring to those who otherwise might be forgotten on this holiday time."

If you would like to be a part of The Salvation Army's mission to help others during the holidays, you're asked to call (806)373-6631.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.