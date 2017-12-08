UPDATE: Missing man with dementia located

Updated 10:33 p.m. 12/8/2017

The Amarillo Police Department said Juan Aptone has been located and was returned home safely.

Amarillo Police need your help finding a missing man with dementia.

61-year-old Juan Perez-Aptone was last seen today around 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of southeast 11th Avenue.

He is described as being 5’8” tall and weighing 160 pounds and is believed to be on foot.

He has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Juan was last seen wearing a green or blue shirt, blue jeans, and grey athletic shoes with lime green accents.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

