Historic Firestone building close to reopening as renovated living space

New modern housing is about to open in the historic Firestone building in downtown Amarillo.

About three years in the making, the structure has now been transformed from an abandoned building to a type of living space unique to Amarillo.

Sally and Gary Jennings, who have owned the building since late 2014, wanted their project to help bring new life to a downtown that's in the middle of a large revitalization process.

"This is a great example of what can be," said Sally. "And can help give people a vision...and the creativity that can go into each individual project."

Since the renovations took advantage of historic tax credits, many of the original components of the Firestone building are still in tact.

Some of those include the large windows, original bricks and rafters, and open spaces in the center of the building.

Thirteen one- and two-bedroom units all have an industrial feel with lots of natural lighting, new appliances and ample space.

No two units are a like, and range in size from 650 square feet to 1470 square feet.

Rent starts at $1200 per month.

Amenities include:

Spacious kitchens with lots of cabinet space and a kitchen island in each unit

Stainless steel appliances

Double-door refrigerators

Full-size washer and dryer

Gated entry and parking

Climate-controlled Wi-Fi "Urban Alley"

Fire pit and grill area

Pet friendly, dog park in back

Indoor and outdoor community spaces

"It's very very unique and different," said Gary. "There's nothing like it. It's got a combination of keeping the historical features with modern conveniences."

"We hope the community embraces it," said Sally.

The public is invited to tour the Firestone building at an open house Monday, December 18th, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

If you're interested in leasing a unit, call FIMC Commercial Realty at (806) 358-7151.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.