Historic Firestone building close to reopening as renovated living space

The Amarillo Police Department said Juan Aptone has been located and was returned home safely.
New modern housing are about to open in the historic Firestone building in downtown Amarillo.
A series of grass fires in north Amarillo Friday afternoon closed roads, evacuated students, and caused some residents to willingly evacuate their homes.
Christmas came a little early for local anglers in the form of 553 rainbow trout..
Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 9 a.m., there will be various lane closures on I-40 in both directions (starting on the westbound side) from Nelson Street to Ross Street. Watch for crews striping lanes.
