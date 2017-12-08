Medi Park gets wintertime restock of trout

Christmas came a little early for local anglers in the form of 553 rainbow trout..

"Our job basically in a nutshell is to make fishing better for people who like to fish and we're always looking for ways to recruit more fisherman," said John Clayton, who works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. " A big part of this program is to offer fishing opportunities who may not be able to get out to the big lakes."

The Medical Center south lake is part of the "Neighborhood Fishin' Program," which is designed to increase wintertime fishing opportunities.

"I think it's pretty important, especially since trout aren't really native to Texas at all," said first-time fisherman Sam Sanchez. "I think it's a really interesting opportunity to be able to go out and fish, instead of going way out of town to go fish for trout."

A main goal of the program is to introduce youth to the sport of fishing.

"It's great for the city people, they can come out here, kids can get out of school and come here after school," said local fisherman Paul Perkins. "They can come on the weekends and don't have to drive 50 miles to the nearest lake. Even if they don't catch anything they're out here having fun."

Some fishermen had an up-close-and-personal view of the process that goes behind stocking the lake.

"I think it's really interesting, I'm studying right now to be a wildlife biologist in school," said Sanchez. "So to actually see it is very interesting to me, and to not necessarily be hands on but right there and up close."

In the summer the lakes are filled with catfish, which tend to go a lot faster than trout.

"You'll see a lot more people out here in the spring and summer for the catfish just because the weather is a little more favorable," said Clayton. "We actually stock twice as many catfish as we do trout because the fishing is just less."

"I like the catfish better, they're not as finicky. They bite easier," Perkins said.

The daily bag limit is five trout per day and anyone 17 or older must have a fishing license.

