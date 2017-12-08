Cause of Hastings Complex Fire ruled undetermined

Aerial view of fires in north Amarillo Friday afternoon / Source: City of Amarillo

A series of grass fires in north Amarillo Friday afternoon closed roads, evacuated students, and caused some residents to willingly evacuate their homes.

Amarillo Fire received the call around 12:11 p.m. and rotated a total of 17 fire units during the incident.

Amarillo Fire Department Captain Larry Davis said all fires in the area were under control around 6:20 p.m. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 461 acres were burned.

Residents between Hastings Ave. and NW 24th Ave. were heavily impacted by the fires and were given the option to evacuate. Authorities also said voluntary evacuations were conducted near Fannin and Crockett Streets along NW 20th Ave. and houses south of the area.

The Red Cross opened a shelter for those evacuated at Grace Church, located at 4111 Plains Boulevard.

Earlier reports suggested evacuations were mandatory, however Davis clarified that was not the case.

Amarillo Fire reports no homes were lost in the blaze and an unconfirmed report of one to three storage buildings were lost. The Forest Service estimates up to 200 structures were "threatened" by the fires.

Amarillo Fire said there were no injuries reported during this incident.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigated, and determined three areas of origin:

South of Hastings street and east of Smelter road

South of Hastings street and west of Smelter road

A smaller fire that started on Smelter road about a half a mile south of Hastings.

The AFD said the smaller fire that started on Smelter road was put out quickly and did not contribute to either of the other two fires.

Investigators could not determine what caused the fires, so they are being ruled as undetermined.

Several roads were closed to drivers as firefighters battled the flames. The following intersections were all closed briefly Friday:

Amarillo Blvd W to McMasters

11th and Maryland

19th and Bonham

Broadway and 24th Ave.

Students at Carver Elementary School were evacuated to another school early Friday afternoon. Parents were encouraged to pick their students up from North Heights Alternative School. Amarillo ISD also evacuated the following areas:

Carver Early Childhood Academy is being evacuated to the North Heights campus.

AACAL students are being evacuated to Houston Middle School. Buses will then take the AACAL students from there to their home campuses.

Carver Elementary Academy is being evacuated to Austin Middle School.

