Area Lane Closures

Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 9 a.m., there will be various lane closures on I-40 in both directions (starting on the westbound side) from Nelson Street to Ross Street. Watch for crews striping lanes.

Starting Monday, Dec. 11:

State Loop 335, both east- and westbound lanes of traffic will be shifted for patching operations from Osage Street to 34th Avenue. Due to narrowed lanes, motorists should note there will be an advisory speed limit of 60 MPH.

FM 1541 (Washington Road), various lanes will be closed from SL 335 to 46th Avenue for crack seal operations.

Expect various lane closures at the downtown interchange (I-40/I-27), for tree and shrub removal.

On I-40, various lanes will be closed in both directions from Hope Road to Adkisson Road for full depth concrete repair.

Source: TxDOT

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.