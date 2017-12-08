Sunday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the mid 60s

Weather Outlook for Sunday, Dec. 10

Meteorologist Cameron Venable



Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds.

