Friday's Weather: High temps in the mid 50s, warmer weekend on the way

Weather Outlook for Friday, Dec. 8

Meteorologist Cameron Venable

Not nearly as cold this morning with most in the 20s-30s, a few spots are still are down in the teens but its pretty isolated.

Later today is looking warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower to mid 50s however

North winds will be going pretty good which means we will likely have wind chills in the 40s most of the day.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, breezy conditions, and lows in the 20s.

Saturday is looking warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. After a week of temps in the 40s, 60s will be a welcome change.

