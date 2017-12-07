Amarillo Hero remembered at The Wall that Heals

58,318 soldiers, 1,600 missing in action, eight women, and one Amarillo hero.

"Thomas E. Creek, my younger brother passed away in 1969, and he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor," said Ross creek, Thomas' older brother. "He saved five Marines from dying. They threw a grenade between him and the five Marines. Tom looked at them and said, 'I've got it Mac' and he ran over and jumped on it."

Thomas was only 19-years-old when he made the ultimate sacrifice for his comrades in the line of duty.

"Thomas was the youngest soldier in Texas history to receive the congressional medal and the only one from Amarillo, Texas. He's my hero," said Creek.

For local veterans, having the wall make its last stop in Amarillo is a humbling experience.

"They're gracious enough to bring this down, and this is the last stop," said Wayne Powell with Vietnam Veterans of America. "Some people won't get to see the wall in Washington D.C. I've never seen it, but I've seen this one, and it makes me feel really good seeing all of these guys out here."

While Thomas may be the youngest hero in the state's history, he's not alone.

"All veterans are heroes. If it wasn't for veterans, we wouldn't have a country, and that's why it's so important to do all you can for veterans because they did everything they could for you," said Creek.

One thing Amarillo veteran organizations will never let die is continuing to celebrate the legacy Thomas left behind.

"It's very important because our organization, the Vietnam Veterans of American and the Disabled American Veterans," said Powell. "We have a party for him every year and they're very appreciative. If it wasn't for them, where would we be?"

The Wall that Heals will remain open to the public 24/7 until December 10th.

