Dry temperatures effecting wheat crops in the Panhandle

Consistent dry patterns are effecting wheat crops in the Panhandle.

High pressure to the west coast is keeping the rain and snow makers away from the area.

The constant cold fronts we are experiencing are keeping the dry air here locally.

Although we started the season with good soil moisture due to the rain we experienced earlier this year, some cattle producers are now having to move their livestock off dry land pastures.

"So with that, the crop has used quite a bit of water, and so now we are seeing that wheat crop dry out very quickly," said Agronomist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Jourdan Bell.

"In addition to the wheat crop, we are also seeing range lands dry out very quickly because of the same situation," said Bell. "We had very good forage production on the range lands, and with that more plants use more water and the soil profile will dry out more quickly."

Even though wheat used for grazing is at risk, Bell says the Panhandle still has an open window for wheat production used for human consumption.

She goes on to say it will all depend on our winter precipitation and snowfall as well as our spring precipitation next year.

