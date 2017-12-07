Amarillo Animal Shelter hosting Ugly Sweater Day

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is hosting an Ugly Sweater Day this Saturday.

From 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., there will be activities at the Amarillo Animal Shelter.

You're invited to wear an ugly sweater, take pictures with Santa, meet Princess Anna from "Frozen," and enjoy Christmas carols performed by the Amarillo Youth Choir.

Donations at this event are encouraged, and while you're at the shelter, all foster and adoptions are 50 percent off.

The shelter is located at 3501 South Osage.

