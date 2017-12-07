Amarillo man sentenced for meth conspiracy

An Amarillo man will spend over 15 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Rogelio Xochitl Amparan, 29, was sentenced to 189 months in federal prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

In June, an operation was conducted to purchase 20 pounds of meth from two other co-defendants, 41-year-old Miguel Angel Bravo-Farias and 25-year-old Hector Terrazas.

During the operation, Amparan was seen leaving Terrazas' home. He was stopped by law enforcement and arrested for having a suspended registration.

A search of the home revealed evidence that the home was used as a lab converting liquid to crystal meth.

During an interview with law enforcement, Amparan admitted that he was involved in the operation. He stated that he received the money from the sale of the drugs and transported it to his brother in Juarez, Mexico.

Bravo-Farias and Terrazas have pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and are awaiting sentencing.

