Tucumcari police investigating vandalism across city, offering reward

Tucumcari police are asking for the public's help with any information on vandalism across the city.

Over the past several weeks, officers have responded to vandalism across the city, mostly in the Main Street downtown area.

Police say windows have been broken with a BB gun.

The extent of damage is different for each business.

Tucumcari Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in these crimes.

If you have information on these crimes, call (575) 461-3507.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.