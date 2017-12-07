Public's help needed in locating wanted fugitive

Moore County officials are asking for the public's help locating a wanted fugitive.

Elisha Shane Brown is wanted out of Moore County for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where she may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

