Amarillo man convicted on drug charges

An Amarillo man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted on drug charges.

Jose Santillan, 25, has been convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 pounds or more of pure methamphetamine after a three-day trial.

In February of 2016, a Texas Department of Public Safety agent arranged to purchase eight ounces of meth from Guadalupe Vargas-Mayorga.

Through surveillance and recorded phone calls between the undercover agent and Vargas-Mayorga, law enforcement learned that he obtained the meth from Santillan.

Evidence presented at trail also showed that Santillan had been supplying Vargas-Mayorga with meth for further distribution since 2014.

Santillan's conviction faces at least 10 years and not more than life in federal prison, along with a $10 million fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for March of 2018.

