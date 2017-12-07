Ethan Giving Tree program aims to help scouts in need

Our local boy scouts are asking for help for scouts in need this holiday season.

The Ethan Giving Tree program aims to help scouts obtain essentials, such as their handbook, uniform or neckerchief.

If you would like to participate in the program, you can pick up a card from The Giving Tree at 401 Tascosa Road.

For more information, call (806) 358-6500.

