1 person dead from injuries after morning wreck involving school bus

One person has died from injuries sustained after a wreck involving a school bus earlier this morning.

Amarillo police said a school bus carrying students was hit around 7:30 a.m. near Amarillo High School.

Officers said the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. Police say, the bus was northbound in the turning lane when it was struck by a car headed south.

The car struck the bus head-on.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old David Scott Nunn, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Two passengers and the school bus driver were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Students were apparently on the bus when it was hit, but no students were injured.

