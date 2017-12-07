Thursday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 40s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Dec. 7

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas



It is the coldest morning of the season with temps in the teens and 20s and wind chill values into the teens and single digits.

Winds today are back at of the north and will be breezy through the afternoon at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

High temps will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s, but will likely not feel out of the upper 20s and low 30s.

Skies are partly cloudy this morning, turning mostly sunny this afternoon. Overnight temps will drop into the 20s.

Friday we begin our warm up back into the 50s. This will bring in gusty winds, winds out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.

We will have to watch for elevated fire danger due to dry and breezy conditions Friday.

The weekend is looking warm and pleasant with temps in the 60s. Next week another cold front moves through and we drop back into the 50s.

Dry conditions are still expected through the 7 day forecast.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.