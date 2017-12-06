PACE program offers new funding option for Amarillo business needs

Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had special cleats made to honor the memory of 9-year-old Jayro Ponce who passed away from cancer in August.
Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had special cleats made to honor the memory of 9-year-old Jayro Ponce who passed away from cancer in August.
Amarillo businesses looking to upgrade or renovate their utilities in a way that's both environmentally and economically friendly now have a new option for financing.
Amarillo businesses looking to upgrade or renovate their utilities in a way that's both environmentally and economically friendly now have a new option for financing.
The wealthy, corporations, and some parents will benefit from the GOP tax reform plan, but that may not be the case for real estate agents.
The wealthy, corporations, and some parents will benefit from the GOP tax reform plan, but that may not be the case for real estate agents.
The Christmas clock is ticking, and the Salvation Army is at a critical moment to make sure over 2,000 children from our area have Christmas this season.
The Christmas clock is ticking, and the Salvation Army is at a critical moment to make sure over 2,000 children from our area have Christmas this season.
For the next four days, Vietnam veterans and their families will be able to come to the John Stiff Memorial Park to remember those that they've lost at The Wall That Heals.
For the next four days, Vietnam veterans and their families will be able to come to the John Stiff Memorial Park to remember those that they've lost at The Wall That Heals.