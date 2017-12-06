Odell Beckham Jr. honors Team Jayro with special cleats

Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had special cleats made to honor the memory of 9-year-old Jayro Ponce who passed away from cancer in August.

Jayro was diagnosed with a malignant Rhabdoid tumor. While he was receiving treatment, Beckham Jr. visited Jayro at the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo.

Beckham Jr. was Jayro's favorite NFL player.

Nike designed cleats with the words "Team Jayro" on them and Beckham Jr. shared pictures of the cleats on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

The cleats are part of the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign where NFL players designed custom cleats for Week 13 to raise money for the charity of their choice.

The cleats will be auctioned with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the player's charity of choice.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.