It's crunch time for the Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Christmas clock is ticking, and the Salvation Army is at a critical moment to make sure over 2,000 children from our area have Christmas this season.

"We have about 400 kids that are left still on the tree," said Stephanie Pena, Public Relations at the Salvation Army. "You'll see angels from infants all the way up to high school age kids."

As many of us light our Christmas trees, the Salvation Army's program asks us to help light the hearts of children in need.

"Right now, we have about 600 kids that are still out, that have been adopted and haven't been returned," said Pena. "If you have an angel out, we'd like to remind you to bring it back to the Westgate Mall. You have until December 17th."

If you have an angel and are unable to purchase a gift, the Salvation Army has a simple solution.

"You're more than welcome to bring it back to the angel tree at the Westgate Mall, so that someone else has the opportunity to adopt an angel and provide a Christmas for them," said Pena.

The impact of the annual Angel Tree is generational.

"I've seen families who have eight kids, who have 10 kids," said Pena. "I've had parents come back and tell me that they remember when they were younger that they received a bike or a toy from the Salvation Army."

To help bridge the gap of presents and angels, the Salvation Army will 'Fill the Truck' this weekend.

"We will be collecting toys to help fill in the gaps where the presents sit for the angels that were forgotten or not returned to the angel tree," said Pena.

It's not just kids, the Salvation Army is providing Christmas for the elderly as well.

"The Girl Scouts come and help pack," said Pena. "We'll have 1,300 bags that will be packed for the senior citizens home, and they'll help us go out and deliver them."

The Salvation Army is confident the spirit of giving is strong in the Amarillo community.

"We have a great giving community, and we'd like for them to partner with us," said Pena. "That way we can help make Christmas happen and put a smile on some children's faces this Christmas."

The Salvation Army will be accepting emergency assistance applications until December 23.

If you're unable to grab an angel off the tree, the Salvation Army is also accepting monetary donations to help provide for any children who may have been missed.

Visit their Facebook or call (806) 373-6631 for more information.

