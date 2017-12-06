Center City and AQHA holding Deck the Herd contest

Center City and the Amarillo Quarter Horse Association are holding Deck the Herd, a holiday Hoof Prints contest.

Hoof Prints horse owners around the city are invited to decorate their horse for the holidays.

Once your horse is decorated, send a picture of the horse to chanette@centercity.org to enter the contest.

You must enter by Monday, Dec. 11, and voting will take place on the Center City of Amarillo Facebook page.

For more information, call (806) 372-6744 or visit the Center City website.

