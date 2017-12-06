New Amarillo College daycare hosting open house

Amarillo College has opened a new daycare to give students more hands on experience and working parents a childcare option with extended hours.

The Hagy Center for Young Children will have an open house Thursday evening to show the community the newly remodeled facility.

The open house will run from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo College Medi Park Campus located at 1301 Streit Drive.

Community members are invited to tour the classrooms and read the childrens' letters to Santa.

