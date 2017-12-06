The Wall That Heals makes last stop in Amarillo

For the next four days, Vietnam veterans and their families will be able to come to the John Stiff Memorial Park to remember those that they've lost at The Wall That Heals.

The wall is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., along with a Mobile Education Center.

The wall honors the more than 58,000 service men and women who lost their lives in Vietnam and Southeast Asia and those service members who were unaccounted for during the war.

"It's a great feeling to know that these people will stop and honor us and everything because no one thought anything about us," said Vietnam Veteran Reed. "But it's being brought more forward, remembering more and more the Vietnam vets."

Over 100 volunteers from around the area will assist visitors serving as honor guards, including many Vietnam Veterans.

"There are only 38 stops across the United States this year for the Wall That Heals, and we are so delighted that Amarillo will be the last stop that you'll be able to see the wall across the country this year," said PBS Panhandle Community Engagement Coordinator Cullen Lutz. "We think it's so important to honor our Vietnam Veterans, and all veterans, through bringing the wall to Amarillo."

The wall is open 24 hours a day, accommodating anyone wanting to visit the memorial.

"The Amarillo Police Department was amazing, and the community," said CEO of PBS Panhandle Kevin Ball. "Cars were pulled over everywhere, people stopped in reverence for this. It was an amazing experience coming in today."

