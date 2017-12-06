Officials searching for woman wanted for forgery with elderly victims

Randall County officials need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Amber Dione Terry, 40, is wanted out of Randall County for two felony charges. Officials say she is wanted for forgery of a financial instrument with an elderly victim and forgery defraud or harming an elderly victim.

Terry is also known as Amber Dione Jean. She is described as five-foot-six, weighing 260 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is also wanted out of Potter County for forgery of a financial instrument and has an active parole violation.

If you have any information on where she may be, call (806) 468-5800.

