Former marine sentenced for identity theft and damaging property

A former marine from Clovis was sentenced yesterday for identity theft and criminal damage to property.

Daryn Merrill, 26, pleaded no contest in June to 17 counts of theft of identity and four counts of criminal damage to property over $1,000.

In September of 2016, Merrill used stolen credit cards, damaged four ATM machines, damaged storage units and a payment drop box.

He was arrested on September 30, 2016 in Melrose.

Merrill was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections with five years suspended in favor of supervised probation.

His sentence was enhanced due to a previous offense.

