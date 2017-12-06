The 12 dates of Christmas

The holiday season is the perfect time to grab your significant other for some festive activities.

However, no one has time to plan these activities in the midst of shopping for Christmas presents and preparing for family to come to town.

So, we have done the planning for you. Here are 12 dates you and your significant other can go on this holiday season:

1. Looking at Christmas lights around the city

Let's start with the obvious. Everyone knows that December is the month where houses are lit up and neighborhoods become brighter.

Grab your coat, some hot chocolate, and hit the road.

This is an easy, basically free way to get in the holiday spirit. All you really pay for is gas to drive around!

Some neighborhoods go all out for Christmas, so it won't be hard to find some beautiful light displays.

2. Make gingerbread houses

Again, a more cliche option, but who doesn't love a good competition?

The set up for this is pretty easy. Just head on over to your local grocery store, and all the supplies can be found there.

Grab a gingerbread house kit, or graham crackers for a smaller-scale house, some icing, candies and whatever else you would like to use to decorate your house.

Make it a competition by having friends and family judge whose candy house is best!

3. Have a Christmas movie marathon

This is the only time of the year where you have an excuse to put on some ridiculous onesie, make popcorn and binge-watch Christmas movies.

Bust out the old classics like A Christmas Story or It's a Wonderful Life, and have a cozy night in.

This is a great chance to put away your phones and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit.

4. Go Christmas shopping

While some may see shopping for presents a chore this time of year, you can take away the stress and make it a date.

Parents can get a babysitter, and you can spend a couple hours knocking out your Christmas list with your love.

While you're out, take note of the things your significant other picks out. They may show you exactly what they would want for Christmas.

5. Bake Christmas cookies

The holiday season is the best time to indulge in some sugary treats with the ones you love.

Make some icing, or grab some already made at the store, and think of creative ways to decorate your treats.

Whether you make them from scratch, or you bake from a box, this is a fun activity to fill your hearts and your stomachs.

6. Host a holiday game night

Game nights are a fun way to spend some time with your loved ones while staying cozy inside.

Invite some of your friends and family over, and bust out your favorite games.

Give them a festive twist, and you've got yourself a holiday game night.

7. Go see a Christmas play

Whether you go see a performance of The Nutcracker or even a small-scale play, there are all sorts of arts programs you can see this holiday season.

Dress up in your holiday best, grab your sweetheart, and head to the theatre.

This is a classic way to support your community and join in on the holiday spirit.

8. Give back to the community

There are plenty of non-profit organizations working to help those in need during the holiday season.

Grab your significant other, and choose somewhere to volunteer at or donate to.

Not only will you spend quality time with someone you love, but you'll help someone in your community too!

9. Pick out a Christmas tree together

Decorating a Christmas tree is a tradition passed on for generations.

Whether you head to a tree farm or opt for a store-bought tree, make it a date!

Pick out the tree and ornaments, and set aside a time to decorate it together.

You can put on some Christmas tunes, light a fire and continue to the time-old tradition.

10. Go on a horse-drawn carriage ride

Let's be real, a horse-drawn carriage ride sounds cliche, but it can be a fun way to take in the sights of the area.

Whether you go around the park, a neighborhood, or downtown, bundle up and bring some hot chocolate.

This is a fun twist to driving around to look at Christmas lights too.

11. Give a gift to someone anonymously

Giving is one way to spread Christmas cheer, so take your significant other and find ways to surprise others with an anonymous gift.

While you're out getting coffee or having a dinner date, pay for someone else anonymously.

You can give a small gift or even pay for an entire table's meal - whatever works for you!

12. Go ice skating

Athletic or not, ice skating is a fun activity that is only available for a season.

Plan a time with your significant other, and find an ice skating rink near you.

Impress your loved one with your skating skills, or laugh together as you learn a new skill!

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.