City of Amarillo adopts new blueprint for 2018

The City of Amarillo has a plan in place for a year of success, and the city council is laying that groundwork by setting up pillars they'll try to follow.

"Pillars are guidelines for the city," said Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller. "It's a statement of priorities from the council for the coming year. What we try to do is align all of our...goals and objectives."

The pillars will act collectively as a blueprint for how the city will address beautification, law enforcement enhancements, gateway projects and more in 2018.

"There are a lot of things we want to make sure we're doing extremely well," said Miller. "So some of them are blocking and tackling type initiatives, things to make sure we are going to continue to provide good service for the community of Amarillo. Some of them are big audacious goals that we want to be aspiring to over coming years. Some of them are going to take longer than just one year to accomplish, so it runs the gambit of short and long term initiatives."

The council's main goal for the upcoming year is to continue to make Amarillo a better place for the entire community.

"We're just really excited to get this put together for council as early as possible, have it adopted as early as possible in January," said Miller. "So that we can have the entire year to be looking at this document and make sure that everything we do [can fulfill the goals] the council has prioritized for our community."

To learn more about the city's upcoming initiatives and details regarding the chosen pillars, visit the City of Amarillo's website here.

