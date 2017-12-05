Amarillo community providing resources to homeless

The city of Amarillo has a plan in place for a year of success, by laying the groundwork with pillars set by the city council.
The city of Amarillo has a plan in place for a year of success, by laying the groundwork with pillars set by the city council.
As Amarillo's Tent City works to garner funds for permanent land, the City of Amarillo say it's providing resources to those who live there.
As Amarillo's Tent City works to garner funds for permanent land, the City of Amarillo say it's providing resources to those who live there.
The Amarillo Education Foundation provides funds beyond the district's normal operating budget for educational programs and activities for students and staff.
The Amarillo Education Foundation provides funds beyond the district's normal operating budget for educational programs and activities for students and staff.
The City of Amarillo is hosting a reception to inform residents about a new program that aims to enable property owners to upgrade facility infrastructure with little or no upfront capital outlay.
The City of Amarillo is hosting a reception to inform residents about a new program that aims to enable property owners to upgrade facility infrastructure with little or no upfront capital outlay.
Power Church on the east side of Amarillo is making leaps and bounds in their outreach food pantry ministry.
Power Church on the east side of Amarillo is making leaps and bounds in their outreach food pantry ministry.