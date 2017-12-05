Pastor tells children at North Pole that Santa isn't real

An Amarillo native who went viral last year for his video telling kids in line to meet Santa that Old Saint Nick isn't real is making headlines again.

Pastor David Grisham, formally with Repent Amarillo, went to North Pole, Alaska to tell children that Santa Claus is not real.

Employees and customers confronted Grisham, saying that it was inappropriate for him to tell children that Santa and flying reindeer are not real.

Grisham says that parents need to stop lying to their children by allowing them to believe in Santa, but he says they should tell them the "real reason for the season."

He says that parents should not "make Christmas a festival of gluttony and greed."

Last year, Grisham posted a video on Facebook of him approaching children at the Westgate Mall to tell them that Christmas was about Jesus Christ, not Santa.

NewsChannel 10 sat down with him last year to hear his explanation of why he felt this video was necessary.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.