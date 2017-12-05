Amarillo ISD thanks local business partners

The Amarillo Education Foundation provides funds beyond the district's normal operating budget for educational programs and activities for students and staff.

"We raise money for grants. The grant money is used to help the teachers and students to be able to do projects," said AEF President Bernie Tapp. "It's money for science projects, or calculators, or any other up-to-date items they may not be able to get otherwise. Also to get books to update their libraries."

Through local and corporate business partnerships, Amarillo Independent School District is helping prepare more than 33,000 students for their future.

"As the Superintendent, it is such an honor to be able to work in partnership with the community," said Superintendent of AISD Dr. Dana West. "It makes me happy that I don't have to beg or to ask people to do things. In Amarillo, people always step up."

Each year they provide approximately $50,000 for items such as clothing, school supplies, transportation, classroom participation and extra curricular activities.

"We live here in the community and we take pride in our teachers," said Spokesperson for Atmos Energy Roy Urrutia. "Again we have students that are here, so it's important to that our students learn as much as they can, and it's our part of giving back to the community."

The foundation also models activities adaptable to all students serving to promote academic success, personal well-being and respect for others and success after high school.

"Education in Amarillo works because we have huge support from our community," said West.

The foundation has donated over $2 million in grants to schools, teachers, and students to date.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.