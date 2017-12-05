Our Perspective on becoming involved in the city

The new City Council recently took charge and made a commitment to fill the city advisory boards and commissions.

These boards can range from traffic to parks and recreation advisory groups.

They research and advise on everything from running libraries to what properties to condemn and tear down.

At one time there were dozens of openings and few applicants to fill the vacancies on more than 40 boards.

At least three years passed with only talking about filling spots and increasing diversity on the boards, but now the City has appointed about 24 board members out of 150 applicants after the most recent solicitation to join.

There is also a new system and process in place to keep these boards full of citizens, and the council is scheduled to finalize it at tonight’s meeting.

The system would have the council decide in November who will serve starting in January.

Applications are on the city’s website. Go to the city hall section, then to boards and commissions and then candidate form.

The Perspective today is: This is a good thing. We need to be involved, the voice of the people needs to be heard.

I encourage you as an active citizen who cares about the community to be involved and look into serving where you can tackle some of the problems of today and tomorrow in our great city of Amarillo.

You can find out more on how to become a member of one of the 40 boards here.

