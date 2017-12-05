Community Counts effort continues with Barrio meeting

The City of Amarillo is continuing their Community Counts neighborhood planning effort by hosting the second of three Barrio neighborhood meetings.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the city will host an open house to allow attendees to peruse six different stations.

Each station will feature a major theme of the plan: Neighborhood Health, Neighborhood Safety, Residential Development and Maintenance, Non-Residential Development and Maintenance, Neighborhood Identify and Amenities, and Infrastructure.

Attendees will then be asked to review, give feedback and make comments on the neighborhood plan.

Each neighborhood plan in the Community Counts effort captures the history, existing conditions and current issues of that neighborhood.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Community Center located at 1502 South Cleveland Street.

For more information about this meeting or the Community Counts process, cal (806) 378-5219.

