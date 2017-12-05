City of Amarillo hosting informative reception for PACE program

The City of Amarillo is hosting a reception to inform residents about a new program that aims to enable property owners to upgrade facility infrastructure with little or no upfront capital outlay.

The reception will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m at the Amarillo Civic Center. Residents are invited to learn more about the PACE program that has been approved by the Amarillo City Council.

The program is designed so that owners lower their operating costs and pay for eligible improvements with the savings generated, taking advantage of affordable, long-term financing.

The program can be used to pay for new heating and cooling systems, lighting improvements, solar panels, water pumps, insulation and more.

No City of Amarillo funds are involved in this program, but projects will be funded by private money where property owners interested in the program select their own capital provider.

For more information, call (855) 738-7223.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.