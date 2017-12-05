2 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

Two people are behind bars after a Department of Public Safety trooper found 90 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop yesterday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped at 1999 Dodge Durango traveling east on I-40 in Carson County for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the rear cargo area.

The marijuana is estimated to be worth $546,000.

The driver, 46-year-old Virginia Pulido-Griego, and passenger, 35-year-old Juan Lonbera-Bustamante, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

They were booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to Kansas.

