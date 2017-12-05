2 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

The City of Amarillo is hosting a reception to inform residents about a new program that aims to enable property owners to upgrade facility infrastructure with little or no upfront capital outlay.
Power Church on the east side of Amarillo is making leaps and bounds in their outreach food pantry ministry.
As the weather gets colder, maintenance and emergency crews are preparing themselves for the harsh conditions.
A man is in police custody following two car jacking robberies Monday afternoon.
Amarillo police are currently investigating an early morning accident that left one man dead.
