Outreach food pantry serves those with food insecurity

Power Church on the east side of Amarillo is making leaps and bounds in their outreach food pantry ministry.

The pantry is feeding close to 50 people a week.

The High Plains Food Bank is able to buy the food at an affordable bulk price for the families served.

Shanna De Los Santos says that when you're hungry, everything is harder.

"When you're hungry, everything just feels worse," said De Los Santos. "Everything feels heavier. It's just harder when you don't even have the money for food, such a basic, basic need."

The pantry is open at 10:00 every Sunday morning.

Anyone is welcome to take part. Power Church Pantry is a real reason to donate to the High Plains Food Bank this week during the Together We Can Food Drive.

