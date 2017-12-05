Tuesday Weather: Cold temperatures return

Cold air has returned making it feel more like December.

A strong cold front moved through Monday evening bringing in much colder air for your Tuesday.

Temps will only warm into the 40s this afternoon, keeping us below normal today.

Skies today will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Overnight we drop into the 20s with wind chill values in the teens early Wednesday morning.

Highs remain in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight lows remaining below freezing throughout the week.

We do warm back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Dry conditions are still expected through the 7 day forecast.