Police release name of elderly man hit by car

Amarillo police have released the name of the elderly man who was hit by a car yesterday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., police say 60 year-old Ricky Ray Graves was crossing Southwest 9th Avenue in the dark and did not use a crosswalk.

A car was driving east and did not see Graves in the street. He was struck by the car and died at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.