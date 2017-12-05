Elderly man killed after being struck by car

Amarillo police are currently investigating an early morning accident that left one man dead.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. near Amarillo college.

APD said a 60 year-old man was crossing 9th Ave. when he was struck by a maroon Hyundai.

Officers believe the elderly man was headed toward the V.A.

The Hyundai was reportedly headed east on 9th. Ave.

9th Ave. was closed for a short time between Amarillo Blvd. and Quail Creek while police investigated.

9th Ave. has since be completely reopened.

Drivers headed through the area are being asked to find an alternate route.

NewsChannel 10 will have more information as further details become available.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.