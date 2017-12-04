WTAMU nursing students give back to homeless, uninsured

West Texas A&M nursing students took what they are learning in the classroom into the community with a free health fair to assist those without insurance.

"I think it's important to get out in the community and just to see what the needs are of the community and see how we can help and be better nurses and just for them to know that we're here for them," said Lorin Barnes, a senior nursing student at WT.

Blood pressure, cholesterol, and HIV testing were among the screenings offered to anyone who walked through the doors of Generation Next Worship Center Monday evening.

"Having high blood pressure, it can lead to a lot of different risk factors for other things like heart disease and any thing like that," said Barnes. "So it's important to stay on top of that,m whether it's losing weight or exercising or eating healthy and your cholesterol, too. You just want to live as long as you can. So we're trying to prevent all of those the best that we can."

Bags filled with necessities were handed out to the homeless to help them through the upcoming winter season.

"We have women's bags, men's bags, and kids' bag," said Danica Soria,a senior nursing student at WT."Each of them come with a blanket. We have full-sized blankets and kids blankets. They come with full-size shampoos and conditioner, just all your necessities. We even have some gloves and socks in there since it's the winter time."

The Texas Tech Breast Center of Excellence was also onsite qualifying and scheduling women for grant-funded breast and cervical cancer screenings.

"We estimate that about 25 percent of women don't have insurance," said Sharon Felts with the Texas Tech Breast Center of Excellence. "So this is our target group that we are trying to reach. Our grant covers the whole 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle, and what's really important is both breast and cervical cancer, [they] can be treated successfully."

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment for a breast cancer screening, contact the Texas Tech Breast Center of Excellence at 806-414-9556.

