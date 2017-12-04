2 killed, 1 injured in Wheeler County car accident

Two people died early Monday morning following a one-vehicle crash on I-40 in Wheeler County.

Around 8:00 a.m., Andrew DeRosia of Gulfport, Mississippi, was driving east on I-40 just past Shamrock when DPS reported he veered off the road and over-corrected the steering wheel, losing control of the vehicle.

His car rolled over multiple times in the center median before coming to a stop.

One passenger, Jeremy Lassere of D'Iberville, Mississippi, was ejected from the vehicle.

He and DeRosia were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, Paxton Key of Long Beach, Mississippi, was airlifted to Amarillo with life-threatening injuries.

DPS reports the road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

DeRosia and Key were wearing seat belts, Lassere was not.

This crash is still under investigation.

