2 killed, 1 injured in Wheeler County car accident

West Texas nursing students took what they are learning in the classroom into the community with a free health fair to assist those without insurance.
Two people died and one person is facing life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle crash on I-40 in Wheeler County Monday morning.
About a month ago, the former Tent City location was shut down. The homeless campers, led by a private citizen, formed Christ Church: Camp of New Beginnings.
Mission Amarillo is hosting an Affordable Christmas Store, giving parents an opportunity to purchase toys at a discount.
For those who are looking for something to do this holiday season, we've got you covered.
