Suspect in 2 car jacking robberies now in police custody

A man is in police custody following two car-jacking robberies Monday afternoon.

DPS said David Antonio Silva was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. after being pulled over near Panhandle.

Silva was reportedly driving one of the suspected stolen vehicles.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart at 4215 Canyon Drive with reports of a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The 60 year-old victim said an Hispanic male with long, dark hair, wearing all black forced him out of his truck, before jumping in and driving away.

Then around 4:25 p.m., police were called to the Market Street at 2530 South Georgia with reports of another car being stolen.

The women victim told police a man matching the same description as the first suspect had forced her out of her Nissan SUV and then drove away.

Police were able to recover the stolen pickup truck from the first car robbery in the Market Street parking lot.

Silva is currently in police custody at the Carson County Sheriff's Office.

