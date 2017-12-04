Amarillo police investigating 2 car jacking robberies

Amarillo police are investigating two car jacking robberies that happened this afternoon.

Around 4:15 this afternoon, officers were called to the Walmart at 4215 Canyon Drive on reports of a stolen car.

The victim told police that an Hispanic male with long, dark hair, wearing all black forced them out of their car and then drove away.

At around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the United Market Street at 2530 South Georgia on another robbery.

Police say a man with the same description forced the victim out of their car and drove away.

The car taken from Walmart was located at United.

Officials say no one was injured in these two incidents.

If you have any information on either of these robberies, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

