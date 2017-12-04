Moore County first responders hosting Shop with a Cop

Moore County first responders are teaming up to help make Christmas special for children in need.

Shop with a Cop is a fun-filled day to help give children in need something special this holiday season.

50 children were selected by elementary school personnel in Moore County to participate in the event.

Shop with a Cop will take place this Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8:00 a.m. at the Dumas Walmart.

